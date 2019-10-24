Live Now
Wet roads in Colorado Springs, snow in some areas for morning commute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southern Colorado is waking up to chilly temperatures Thursday morning. Snow has moved out of Colorado Springs, but continues to fall in other parts of southern Colorado, particularly in areas along and south of Highway 50.

Here’s what you need to know as you head out the door.

School closings and delays

Many area schools, businesses, government agencies, and military installations are on a two-hour delay Thursday morning. A handful are closed. Tap here for a full list.

Road conditions

Roads in Colorado Springs are mostly snow-free, but drivers should watch out for icy spots.

A live look at road conditions at Woodmen and McLaughlin in Falcon:

Roads remain snow-packed in areas both south and west of Colorado Springs, including Pueblo and Woodland Park.

Accident alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

  • No fatalities or injuries.
  • No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.
  • All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.
  • No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.

Flight status

As of 8 a.m., no delays have been reported at the Colorado Springs Airport. A few dozen flights are delayed at Denver International Airport. Both airports are operating as normal.

Forecast

THURSDAY: Snow is quickly ending over northern areas this morning while it’s still snowing along and south of highway 50. It’s really coming down in some of these spots too where more than a foot has already fallen. Travel will be difficult on I25 between Colorado City and Trinidad. It’s tough througth Wet and Sangre de Cristo mountains too.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The rest of the clouds clear out and we’ll have a cold night with teens and 20s over the plains and mountains.

EXTENDED: We will warm back up under sunshine through the start of the weekend. By Sunday we’ll watch another shot of chilly air build in with slight snow chances possible each day through the start of next week. There are a lot of questions with the evolution of the pattern early next week and we’ll keep working on the details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

