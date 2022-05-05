COLORADO SPRINGS — Cinco de Mayo has arrived and local bars and restaurants are gearing up for a busy night.

Westside Cantina, over at 2611 W Colorado Avenue, Ste. 100, spent part of Thursday morning with the FOX21 News Morning team to talk about some of their drink specials, including their signature ranch water and strawberry jalepeno margarita.

Owner Craig Dominguea owns the restaurant with partner Jacy Olmos.

Dominguez said he knew the Westside Cantina would be a great fit for Colorado Springs.

“A decade ago I was walking in an airport and saw a restaurant packed full of customers enjoying tacos and tequila – that’s it,” he said. “I knew at some point, that would be perfect for our city.”

