COLORADO SPRINGS — If you plan on heading out to the Western Street Breakfast in downtown Colorado Springs, be aware we’re seeing a cooler start to the morning Wednesday – you may want to grab a light jacket.
Temperatures will warm up through the morning hours, but a bit more slowly than they did yesterday. We’ll get into the 60s by 8:00 a.m and the upper 60s by 10:00 a.m.
The Western Street Breakfast runs from 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 on Pikes Peak Avenue. The event is one of the city’s most iconic celebrations of its deep-rooted western heritage, and has also become an annual fundraising event that supports local military and their families.
The morning includes:
- Delicious hot breakfast for just $5 (kids 5 and under eat free)
- Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangerettes depart on horseback at 8 a.m.
- Kids Western Dress-Up Contest
- Kids Corral with a petting zoo, roping the hay bale, gunslinger and trick roper
- Appearances by the Girl of the West and Aide to the Girl of the West
- Performances by Colorado Springs Conservatory, Exit West, Flying W Wranglers and Sweetwater Native American Hoop Dancers
Road closures will be in effect for the event, including: Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada Ave. from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Tejon Street between Kiowa and Colorado from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Pikes Peak Avenue between Nevada and Corona from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.