COLORADO SPRINGS — If you plan on heading out to the Western Street Breakfast in downtown Colorado Springs, be aware we’re seeing a cooler start to the morning Wednesday – you may want to grab a light jacket.

Temperatures will warm up through the morning hours, but a bit more slowly than they did yesterday. We’ll get into the 60s by 8:00 a.m and the upper 60s by 10:00 a.m.

The Western Street Breakfast runs from 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 on Pikes Peak Avenue. The event is one of the city’s most iconic celebrations of its deep-rooted western heritage, and has also become an annual fundraising event that supports local military and their families.

The morning includes:

Delicious hot breakfast for just $5 (kids 5 and under eat free)

(kids 5 and under eat free) Pikes Peak Range Riders and Rangerettes depart on horseback at 8 a.m.

Kids Western Dress-Up Contest

Kids Corral with a petting zoo, roping the hay bale, gunslinger and trick roper

Appearances by the Girl of the West and Aide to the Girl of the West

Performances by Colorado Springs Conservatory, Exit West, Flying W Wranglers and Sweetwater Native American Hoop Dancers

Road closures will be in effect for the event, including: Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade and Nevada Ave. from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Tejon Street between Kiowa and Colorado from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Pikes Peak Avenue between Nevada and Corona from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.