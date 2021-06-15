Western Street Breakfast happening Wednesday in downtown Colorado Springs

The 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard present the colors June 19, 2019, at the Western Street Breakfast in downtown Colorado Springs. (Photo by Norman Shifflett/Fort Carson Public Affairs Office)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Western Street Breakfast returns to downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

The annual event, which celebrates the start of rodeo season in the Pikes Peak region, is back after being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020.

Breakfast will be served from 5:30 to 9 a.m. at the intersection of Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue. The cost is $5 for pancakes, eggs, coffee, juice, and milk. Kids 5 and under eat free.

Breakfast tokens can be purchased with cash at the event, or ahead of time on Eventbrite.

The festivities also include the Pikes Peak Range Riders, a kids western dress-up contest, kids activities, and performances by local bands including the Flying W Wranglers.

The following downtown roads will be closed for the event: