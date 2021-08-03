Western Museum of Mining & Industry plans 3 August events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is hosting three events in August.

August 7–Family Day: History–10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.: Families are invited to turn out for family day at the museum to meet historical figures, go panning for gold, meet and watch a blacksmith and more. All outdoor events are free, while regular admission will apply for indoor exhibits.

August 14–The Sword Experience–9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.: Actor/stuntman Adrian Paul will host a day academy about the thrills and fitness of sword fighting alongside professional instructors. Those interested are invited to register for the event on The Sword Experience website.

August 21–Western Saloon Night Fundraiser–6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.–This is the museum’s themed summer fundraiser with local whiskey, wine and beer on tap with performances from local favorite band Wirewood Station. There will also be food trucks on location, old west games and re-enactors to engage with for conversation. Tickets are $50 ($40 for museum members) and are available on the museum website.