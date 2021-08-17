Western Museum of Mining and Industry to host saloon night fundraiser Aug. 21

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– This weekend is the annual Saloon Night and Whiskey Tasting fundraiser at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry held on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

You must be 21 or older to attend. Identification will be required.

Bring your cowboy boots and dust off your fringe jackets for a night out of whiskey, beer and wines, live music from Wirewood Station and other themed entertainment. Food trucks will also be onsite.

To buy tickets for the fundraiser, visit this website. For more information, email wmmi.volunteer@gmail.com or call 719-488-0880.