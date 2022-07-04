WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — A 60-year-old man from Westcliffe was killed in a crash on Colorado 69 Saturday.

It happened near milepost 50, south of Westcliffe, at about 5:00 p.m.

The crash involved a semi truck and two other cars. Colorado State Patrol said a Lincoln Navigator and a Toyota Tacoma were driving southbound when a semi, traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the oncoming traffic.

The semi rolled over, crushing the Lincoln and crashing head-on into the Toyota.

The Westcliffe man driving the Lincoln was pronounced dead on scene. The semi-truck driver, a 69-year-old man from North Carolina, suffered minor injuries.

Two people from Arkansas were in the Toyota, they were both hurt, but not badly.

Colorado 69 was closed in the area for about eight hours as emergency responders investigated.

Speed is being considered a contributing factor to the crash.

The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been released.