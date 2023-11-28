(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Westbound South Academy Boulevard is closed between US-85 and I-25, “effective immediately,” so a bridge can be inspected, according to El Paso County.

The county said the closure is for immediate “scour bridge investigation and countermeasures.” Bridge scour is the removal of streambed material caused by swiftly moving water from around bridge abutments or piers. Scour can become so deep that streambed material is removed from beneath the abutment or pier footings (known as undermining), compromising the integrity and stability of a bridge structure.

Detours will be in place:

Westbound South Academy Boulevard will be closed from US 85 to I-25.

Traffic needing to use westbound South Academy Boulevard from US 85 should use CO 16 or I-25 south of US 85 to continue on northbound I-25 to access westbound South Academy Boulevard west of I-25.

Traffic needing to access the Stratmoor Valley neighborhood shall use northbound I-25 and exit South Academy Boulevard continue east and exit at Hartford Street to enter neighborhood.

South Academy Boulevard Widening Project