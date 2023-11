(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Westbound Rockrimmon Boulevard is closed at I-25 due to a crash, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD posted about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, and said two cars were involved. One car appears flipped on its side in accompanying photos posted by CSFD.

The intersection of Rockrimmon and the I-25 ramps is down to one lane in addition to the westbound closure. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the crash.