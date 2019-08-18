Man hit and killed by car on Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police responded to a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on Platte Ave and Boulder Street Sunday afternoon.

When police arrived on scene they found a man had been killed after being hit by a car.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Leaf was driving west in the center lane of Platte Avenue when the driver hit a person who was trying to cross the street mid-block, across a raised median.

The driver who hit the pedestrian stayed on scene with officers.

Police do not believe excessive speeds or impairment were factors in this crash. At this time, there have been no charges filed.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call police at (719) 444-7000; or Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.