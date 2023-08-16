One dead in crash on Circle Drive near Janitell

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 8/16/2023 3:56 p.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A sergeant with CSPD has confirmed to FOX21’s crew on the scene that the crash that closed westbound Circle Drive on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one fatality.
ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Circle Drive closed at Janitell due to crash
WEDNESDAY 8/16/2023 3:04 p.m.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are responding to a crash that has westbound Circle closed.
According to CSPD, westbound Circle Drive was closed just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 due to a crash at Janitell Road. The closure begins at Hancock Expressway, according to CSPD.
CSFD was also responding, and described the crash as a “major traffic accident.”
CSFD said the crash is east of Janitell. Delays are possible, and travelers should avoid the area while emergency crews respond.
FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information becomes available.