One dead in crash on Circle Drive near Janitell

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 8/16/2023 3:56 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A sergeant with CSPD has confirmed to FOX21’s crew on the scene that the crash that closed westbound Circle Drive on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one fatality.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Sean Scott

ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Circle Drive closed at Janitell due to crash

WEDNESDAY 8/16/2023 3:04 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are responding to a crash that has westbound Circle closed.

According to CSPD, westbound Circle Drive was closed just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 due to a crash at Janitell Road. The closure begins at Hancock Expressway, according to CSPD.

CSFD was also responding, and described the crash as a “major traffic accident.”

CSFD said the crash is east of Janitell. Delays are possible, and travelers should avoid the area while emergency crews respond.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information becomes available.