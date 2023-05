(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Westbound Barnes Road is closed at North Powers Boulevard due to street flooding, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD posted about the closure on Twitter just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

CSPD asked the public to avoid the area and plan an alternate route if you normally travel that direction. CSPD also reminds drivers to never drive through flood waters – turn around, don’t drown.