Westboro Baptist Church plans protests next month in Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The infamous Westboro Baptist Church is planning several protests in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs in October.

Manitou Springs Interim Police Chief Joe Breister received a letter last week from a WBC spokesperson informing him that the group would be staging a protest on October 14 at Manitou Springs High School.

Superintendent Elizabeth A. Domangue sent a letter warning parents Wednesday that there is a scheduled protest and that the “members have been known to hold large signs and yell at passersby (of all ages.)” She also wanted to assure parents that keeping children safe is the district’s number one priority and there will be more police presence that day.

The schedule protest will be from 7:35 am to 8:05 am. The school is working with the district and local authorities to make sure it is a peaceful protest. The Superintendent doesn’t know why their district is being selected.

Letter sent to parents

The group’s website also lists three public preaching events in Colorado Springs on October 13. Those churches include:

Sacred Heart Church of Colorado Springs 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM

The Sanctuary Westsidein 9:15 AM – 10:00 AM

Church For All Nations 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM

WBC has been labeled a hate group by anti-discrimination watchdogs and the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group has received negative press due to their protest signs that often say derogatory slurs against LGBTQ and military service members. The church has also been criticized for some of its members stomping on the American flag and holding signs that say “thank God for dead soldiers.”

The letter sent to Breister said that WBC “members are at all times and in all ways law abiding and non-violent.”