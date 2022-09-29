Aspens changing near the Maroon Bells, Sunday, September 25, 2022. Photo courtesy of Lars Leber Photography

Fall colors changing in Beaver Creek September 28, 2022. Photo courtesy of Beaver Creek Resort.

Fall colors on Brown Creek near Nathrop, Colorado on September 24, 2022. Photo courtesy of Denise Flory.

We started to receive good pics from the high country this week as the leaves are starting to head toward the peek of fall colors season. From the Maroon Bells near Aspen, to Beaver Creek, to the mountains west of Buena Vista.

Late September and early October typically bring the peak of the seasonal color show along the Continental Divide and we are on track for that in 2022. The next two weekends should bring the height of the show in the Rockies.

Widely-scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected over the weekend across Colorado, particularly over the mountains. While the coverage won’t bring showers to everyone, some of the moisture is likely to fall as snow over the higher peaks. This may make for great shots with clouds and snow up high and our famous golden color show below. Get your cameras ready!