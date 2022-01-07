WEEKEND SCENE: Gaze at the skies during Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument’s Night Sky Program

Florissant, Colo. — People from all across Southern Colorado are invited to gaze at the skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more during the park’s Night Sky Program.

On Friday, Jan. 7, people are encouraged to meet on the front patio of the visitor center at 7 p.m. There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee of $10 per adult (15 and younger are free).

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, three short self-guided trails, a park video (online) and a bookstore (open on weekends only).

For additional information, call (719) 748-3253 or visit www.nps.gov/flfo.