Weekend closure scheduled for I-25 Gap project

LARKSPUR, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock will be closed for several hours this weekend for construction.

The closure is part of the Interstate 25 Gap project. The interstate will be closed in both directions under the Sky View Lane bridge (Tomah Road exit). Drivers will be detoured through the Sky View Lane on and off-ramps.

The closure will be in place from 7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers should expect to add up to 45 minutes to their trips during peak travel times, according to CDOT.

During the closure, crews will remove asphalt and install drainage pipes under the interstate. They will then replace the asphalt and restore the interstate to its original configuration.