Weed-eating goats return to Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A herd of weed-eating cashmere goats has returned to Bear Creek Regional Park in southwestern Colorado Springs.

Approximately 500 goats arrived at the park on Wednesday and will work there for about 10 days.

Park visitors are asked to keep their dogs on a leash and under control while in the park, particularly near the goats. There have been a few altercations between dogs and the goats in the past, according to the parks department.

The goats are brought to the park to eat brush and weeds, performing weed control on about 20 acres near the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden.

The nonprofit Bear Creek Garden Association has raised money to bring the goats each year for the past 22 years. Their work ensures there is no need for weed-killing chemicals to be used near the organic vegetable garden. The garden raises about $8,000 each year to pay for the goats.