Wednesday update: Willis Creek Fire 25% contained

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — Containment is at 25% on a fire burning near Lake Isabel on the Pueblo/Custer county line,

The Willis Creek Fire was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. It is 25% contained as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. The most recent mapping, by firefighters on the ground, indicates the fire has burned about 16 acres.

The fire is burning about 1.5 miles northeast of Lake Isabel, in both Pueblo and Custer counties. It’s about six miles south of Bishop Castle.

Approximate location of fire:

A

Pre-evacuation notices

The following areas are under a PRE-evacuation notice, according to tbe Beulah fire protection district:

San Isabel

Highway 165 from Highway 78 (12-mile) to San Isabel

Highway 78 from San Carlos Trailhead to Highway 165

People in the area should begin preparing their homes and packing belongings in case the fire continues to spread.

Residents of Beulah, Rye, and Colorado City are not under pre-evacuation or evacuation orders, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. They are, however, asked to be on alert because fire conditions are high and thunderstorms and winds are likely over the next day or two.

Traffic alerts

Highway 165 will be closed periodically to accommodate helicopter filling out of Lake Isabel. The highway will also see increased firefighting traffic from Rye to the fire location. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A helicopter draws water from Lake Isabel to fight the Willis Creek Fire on Tuesday. / Courtesy Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

A helicopter draws water from Lake Isabel to fight the Willis Creek Fire on Tuesday. / Courtesy Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Firefighting efforts

Firefighters worked through the night Tuesday, and there was no increase in the size of the fire. Wednesday, firefighters will continue to construct fire line and watch for spot fires outside the perimeter of the main fire. Helicopter drops will continue.

Structure protection crews are staffed at the Aspen Acres subdivision and the Scout Camp.

Forest service engines, one Type 3 helicopter, one Type 1 helicopter, and three large air tankers are helping fight the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.