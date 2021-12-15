Weathering the storm: Local CEOS to ring bells for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Despite weather challenges, Mayor John Suthers, City Council Members and other CEOs and Business representatives plan to ring the red kettle bells for the Salvation Army Wednesday morning.

The CEOS plan to ring the bells in an effort to help The Salvation Army raise $20,000 in just two hours. 11 red kettles throughout El Paso County will be manned during the two-hour lunch break by those generously giving their time to support this annual event.

Organizers say the stakes are even higher for these CEOs as The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign’s funds are down due to a shortage in employees and volunteers to man all of their red kettles.

The Annual Golden Kettle Award will be presented to the CEO raising the most money. CEO’s have been encouraged to start collecting donations early, contact associates, coworkers and friends to stop by their location to support them – anything it takes to help The Salvation Army and the CEO win.

According to The Salvation Army, the money raised stays in the local area. Every $3 earned serves a warm meal and every $18 provides a night of shelter for the more than 250 neighbors sheltered by The Salvation Army each night. The efforts of these CEOs, and the critical money raised during this one month long campaign, helps Hope March On in the community all year long.

CEO LOCATIONS:

Corner of Tejon & Pikes Peak: Mayor Suthers, City Council and Colorado Springs Utilities CEO, Aram Benyamin

Corner of Kiowa & Tejon: The Gazette, Chris Reen

Corner of Colorado & Tejon: Vectra Bank, Brandon Elridge (we’ve heard rumor he is wearing an Elvis costume)

6125 Omaha Blvd: Blazer Electric Supply, Steve Blazer

King Soopers on Cheyenne Meadows Road: Rocky Mountain Bank & Trust, Scott Turner

King Soopers Union & Briargate: Covington Homes, Grace and Ron Covington

King Soopers on Baptist Road: Behr & Behr, Ed & Renee Behr

King Soopers on Centennial & Filmore: Nunn Construction, Ray Nunn

King Soopers on Uintah: Hallenbeck Coins, Tom Hallenbeck

King Soopers on Austin Bluffs & Academy: Global Resource Ventures, Skip Newman