Weather causes longer school days for D60

PUEBLO, Colo. — Because of time missed due to recent weather delays and closures, Pueblo School District 60 will be adding a few minutes to the beginning and end of each school day, starting February 24.

The reason for the addition is to allow District 60 to meet the State of Colorado requirements for instructional time.

As a result of recent delays and closures, D60 will be adding a few minutes to the beginning and end of each school day, starting Feb. 24.



Elementary: +2 mins at beginning, +2 mins at end of each day

MS & HS: +3 mins at beginning, +3 mins at end



More: https://t.co/HVCkeqticW pic.twitter.com/G9B1FLOr30 — Pueblo School District 60 (@Pueblo_D60) February 18, 2020

All elementary schools will add two minutes to the start time and two minutes to the end time of each day.

All middle and high schools will add three minutes to the start time and three minutes to the end time of each day.

In the event there is a need to call any additional delays or snow days, the instructional calendar will need to be extended to include June 8 and June 9 as possible make-up days.

>> Tap here for updated bell schedules