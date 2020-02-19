Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 6:30
1  of  20
Closings and Delays
Academy School of Driving Colorado Springs Charter Academy Discovery Church Colorado First Presbyterian Church Huerfano Re-1 James Irwin Charter Schools New Life Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Sacred Heart Church Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Salon Professional Academy Trace Church Trinity Missionary Baptist Church True Spirit Baptist Church CS Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Word Mission Church Intl.

Weather causes longer school days for D60

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo. — Because of time missed due to recent weather delays and closures, Pueblo School District 60 will be adding a few minutes to the beginning and end of each school day, starting February 24.

The reason for the addition is to allow District 60 to meet the State of Colorado requirements for instructional time.

All elementary schools will add two minutes to the start time and two minutes to the end time of each day.

All middle and high schools will add three minutes to the start time and three minutes to the end time of each day.

In the event there is a need to call any additional delays or snow days, the instructional calendar will need to be extended to include June 8 and June 9 as possible make-up days.

>> Tap here for updated bell schedules

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local