TRINIDAD, Colo. — Drop City Coffee in Trinidad plays off the first hippie commune in the U.S.A.

Ken Bowman and Lucky are the owners. The decor evokes the 60s, with posters and art from the time period. Many of the posters are originals from that era along with photos of rock stars of that time.

Drop City Coffee has a variety of coffees. their ingredients feature vegan syrups and organic dairy. They feature Steep Mountain Tea with 21 flavors.

Stop by Trinidad and check them out at 112 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082. You can also contact them at (719) 859-0748 for more information.