TRINIDAD, Colo. — Ashley Nanfria was in Trinidad, Colorado. learning more about the border town.

Ashley interviewed Leigh Elliott-Lopez, the president and founder of the Trinidad Art Fest. She spoke of the new mural at the historic waterworks station. The mural depicts the Purgatoire river as it starts in the mountains, flows through the town then, onto the plains and Canyonlands. There are other murals around town.

“We have so many really interesting and great creatives here in town,” said Elliot-Lopez “and, I feel like they’re really starting to come into their own and make some really beautiful pieces.”

Lopez talked about the Trinidad Art Fest which had its first festival on July 17, she mentioned the great turnout and how they are hoping to grow the art scene every year.