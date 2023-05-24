(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — East Platteville Boulevard in Pueblo West is under an emergency closure due to flooding.

Pueblo West Metro posted about the closure on Twitter, and said Platteville is closed from the Pueblo City limits to States Avenue and Mint Drive due to heavy flood conditions.

COTrip shows much of Pueblo West under a flash flood warning, issued at 6:08 p.m., which is in effect until 7:45 p.m.

Courtesy: COTrip

COTrip also states that local law enforcement in the flash flood area reported water rescues around 5:30 p.m., and water levels up to car windows in the area of the 1700 block of North Platteville Boulevard.

Travelers are urged to avoid the area indefinitely, and do not use Platteville/Dillon Drive to travel to and from Pueblo.