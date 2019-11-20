Water tests show Woodmen Valley chemical levels well below EPA health advisory levels

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The PFC levels of water coming from wells in areas south of the Air Force Academy are non-detectable or well below EPA health advisory levels, the Academy said Wednesday.

The Academy ordered tests of the water in September, after water on the Academy grounds tested positive for high levels of two types of toxic PFCs.

The Academy tested water from wells in the Woodmen Valley Fire Protection District, which includes the Woodmen Valley and Thunderbird Estates neighborhoods.

The Academy said 40 samples from these wells had non-detectable levels of PFCs. Three wells did not exceed 20 parts per trillion of PFCs.

The EPA’s drinking water lifetime health advisory for PFCs is 70 parts per trillion, according to the Academy.

“Samples were sent to Bureau Veritas Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, for testing,” the Academy said in a statement. “Bureau Veritas is one of four laboratories certified by the Defense Department’s Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program to conduct testing. Results were then validated by an independent third party.”

Firefighting foam containing PFCs was used for firefighter training at the Academy from the 1970s until the 1990s.

“The Air Force will continue to monitor PFOS and PFOA levels on a periodic basis at several locations along the installation’s southeast perimeter,” the Academy said in the statement.