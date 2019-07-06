Water main break in Pueblo closes 4th Street, causes gas leak, floods businesses

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police and city crews responded to a water main break in downtown Pueblo Saturday afternoon.

The break caused dirt underneath the road to wash away and lift up Fourth Street, causing severe road damage.

The Pueblo Board of Water Works told FOX21 as the road was collapsing, a chunk of asphalt hit and damaged a two-inch gas service line, causing a gas leak as well.

Fourth Street between Court & Grand is closed due to debris and damage to the road, and will remain closed until at least Monday.

City crews have to dig up the roadway, repair the pipe then resurface the road.

Water crews cannot repair the water line until the gas line is repaired.

Businesses along Fourth Street are now cleaning up from water damage, after more than three inches of water came inside their doors from the street.

Sgt. Frank Ortega said the state might have to get involved, because Fourth Street is state highway.

Pueblo Water is asking customers in affected areas to thoroughly flush their service line and plumbing by opening the cold-water fixtures within their property.

They will also be testing the water to make sure water quality was not compromised.

Those samples will be collected today and analyzed Sunday evening, according to Pueblo Water.

If property owners notice any taste or odor issues with the drinking water, they should contact Pueblo Water immediately and avoid drinking from the tap.

There no word on what caused the water main break.

Pueblo Board of Water Works said this is the affected area.