Water main break damages roads in western Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A water main break Monday night caused significant damage in the Ruxton Avenue area of Manitou Springs, according to city officials.

The break happened late Monday night in the area of Ruxton Avenue and Midland. City officials said the break released a lot of water and, therefore, a lot of debris. The break caused minor to severe damage to the roadways, according to the city.

Ruxton Avenue is closed from the roundabout to Capitol Hill, and Osage Avenue is closed from Manitou Place to Ruxton due to the break. These roads will be closed for cleanup efforts until further notice, according to the city.

The city said the water supply has been shut off to residents and businesses in the area of the break. There’s no word on when service will be restored.