(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) reports a water main break has closed Alpine Place, near Chelton and Maizeland Roads which Springs Utilities said will impact access to a nearby school.

At around 5:15 a.m. Springs Utilities reported a water main break had closed Alpine Place, between Collier and Snyder Avenues. The report also states that the break will impact bus and parent/student access to Tesla Educational Opportunity School from Alpine Place.

Springs Utilities said access to the school is still available from Chelton Rd. and that water service to the school is not impacted.