A water main break closed both directions of Garden of the Gods Road just west of Interstate 25 Tuesday afternoon. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Garden of the Gods Road is closed in both directions just west of Interstate 25 due to a water main break.

The road is closed between Interstate 25 and Chestnut Street. The closure began around 12:30 p.m. and is expected to last several hours.

Colorado Springs Utilities is on the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

