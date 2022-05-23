COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Colorado Springs on Monday ahead of their aerial demonstration above Falcon Stadium for the Class of 2022 Graduation ceremony Wednesday.

On Tuesday, May 24, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to fly a practice mission over the Academy’s Falcon Stadium with 2022 Olympic speed-skating gold medalist Erin Jackson. The Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team is scheduled to conclude the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony with a 30-minute performance on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. through 1 p.m.

Watch the Thunderbirds arrival to Colorado Springs Monday:

The public is reminded not to pull over on the side of I-25 at any time to observe the Thunderbirds.