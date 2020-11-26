Watch the Broadmoor’s White Lights ceremony live this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Broadmoor’s annual White Lights ceremony is going virtual this year. FOX21 and SOCO CW will bring you the magic live from the Broadmoor Saturday night.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Watch live on SOCO CW, or streaming right here on this page.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance as the resort unveils more than half a million lights strung across the property, celebrating the kickoff to the holiday season. Viewers will also get to see the Broadmoor’s famous gingerbread display, created by the hotel’s baking and pastry team.

We’ll also hear from the Empty Stocking Fund and the American Cancer Society about how the ceremony benefits their missions.

In case you miss it, the show will be rebroadcast on FOX21 News Sunday at 5:30 p.m. A replay will also be available on this page.

