Watch the Air Force Academy Band’s Holly and Ivy virtual holiday concert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Air Force Academy Band’s annual Holly and Ivy concert is happening virtually this year, and you can watch the show anytime you’d like.

The free concert is usually held at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs. This year, the hour-long show was recorded at the Ent Center for the Performing Arts. In addition to inspiring holiday music, the show includes a brief introduction from the Academy’s new Superintendent, Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, and short vignettes from current USAFA cadets.

Watch the full show in the player above.