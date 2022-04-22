COLORADO SPRINGS — Charred ground – still smoking in some areas – shows just how close the Silver Charm Fire came to a neighborhood in Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department sent its drone over the approximately 17-acre burn area in the area of Interquest and I-25. The Farm, one of Colorado Springs’ newest developments, had to be evacuated for a few hours on Friday afternoon, while crews fought back the flames.

Ultimately, fire crews were successful. CSFD reported no homes were destroyed in the incident, which the department attributed to “illegal hot work” during a burn restriction.

This fire began on a day of extreme fire danger, according to the FOX21 Storm Team, who reports similar conditions will exist on Saturday.