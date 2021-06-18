Watch Red Carpet Event: Angel of America’s Fallen

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Angel Gala is commemorating its 6th consecutive year of celebrating the children of America’s fallen military, peace officers and firefighting professionals. Keenly focused on “Positives & Possibilities,” Saturday’s event will feature a moving and powerful program with more show-stopping child performances and inspired stories.

Hailed as one of the most magical events of the year, the evening will include a gourmet meal prepared by the Broadmoor’s world-renowned chefs, music and dancing, and much, much more.



FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister will host Red Carpet Reception starting at 5:30pm.

You can watch the event live on this page.