WATCH: Pine Creek High School students take local elementary students on $250 shopping spree

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday, approximately 50 local high school students swarmed a local Target with the goal of spending over $200 on Christmas gifts, but not for themselves; instead, the money went to local elementary students hoping to find their perfect gift.

Around 50 high school students from Pine Creek High School took kids from Elementary feeder schools to Target for a $250 shopping spree. The shopping trip was part of the “Shop with Eagles” event put together by DECA and athletic department students.

The idea stemmed from a group of high schoolers looking for a way to make the holiday season special for their younger peers.

Students and families enjoy the shopping experience. Credit: Joe Swanson

“I think that telling these kids, being there for these kids, is just really life-changing because it’s just a great opportunity to show them a lot of love,” said Pine Creek High School senior Kaiden Monteleone.

Saturday morning, students wearing shirts with “Big” and “Little” printed on them took to Target’s aisles in search of the perfect gift.

Staff said they were impressed students took the initiative to help kids experience a merry Christmas season. Credit: Joe Swanson

“We have really, really great, highly competitive individuals that walk that hallway every day,” said Brendan Netherton, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director for Pine Creek High. “For me, when I see them put together an event like this for their community, it just shows what type of people they are.”

“It’s harder to get things sometimes especially at a time right now during COVID and we kind of just want to give back to families and help out so that everyone can get gifts and be happy,” Pine Creek High senior Kristen Farwell said.

Kids were able to fill their baskets with $250 worth of gifts for themselves and loved ones. Credit: Joe Swanson

Several students told FOX21 News the best part of the experience was watching the impact of the event firsthand.

Two “bigs” escort a “little” through Target during Saturday’s shopping spree

“I saw one of the girls run up and give their ‘Big’ a hug,” Farwell said. ” It’s just really important to kind of see how excited they are. It’s great.”