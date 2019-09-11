Colorado Springs ceremony honors 9/11 victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A ceremony was held at Memorial Park Wednesday morning to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony included remarks by Mayor John Suthers and Gen. Richard Myers, Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as music by the 4th Infantry Division Band and In the Stairwell from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Watch the full ceremony in the video above.

Order of events:

Moderator: Reggie Ash

Arrival Music by the Fourth Infantry Division Band

Welcome from Moderator

Presentation of Colors by Combined Color Guard

National Anthem by the Fourth Infantry Division Band

Invocation by Colorado Springs FD Chaplain

Moderator: Ed Anderson

Recognition of Distinguished Guests

Welcome from Mayor Suthers

Essay Reading by Hanna Born, USAFA Cadet

“America the Beautiful” by “In the Stairwell” from USAFA