Colorado Springs ceremony honors 9/11 victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A ceremony was held at Memorial Park Wednesday morning to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The ceremony included remarks by Mayor John Suthers and Gen. Richard Myers, Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as music by the 4th Infantry Division Band and In the Stairwell from the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Watch the full ceremony in the video above.
Order of events:
- Moderator: Reggie Ash
- Arrival Music by the Fourth Infantry Division Band
- Welcome from Moderator
- Presentation of Colors by Combined Color Guard
- National Anthem by the Fourth Infantry Division Band
- Invocation by Colorado Springs FD Chaplain
- Moderator: Ed Anderson
- Recognition of Distinguished Guests
- Welcome from Mayor Suthers
- Essay Reading by Hanna Born, USAFA Cadet
- “America the Beautiful” by “In the Stairwell” from USAFA
- Moderator: Don Addy
- Featured Speaker General (ret) Richard B. Myers
- Closing Remarks, Moment of Silence, Taps
- Amazing Grace – Bagpipers
- Conclusion