Watch live: 2021 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — More than 1,000 cadets will graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy in a ceremony Wednesday.

The ceremony is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Falcon Stadium. Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be the commencement speaker.

The ceremony will be streamed live on this page.

Due to pandemic restrictions, each graduating cadet is allowed to invite eight guests for the ceremony. Guests must sit together in assigned seats.

Thunderbirds performance

The ceremony concludes with the traditional hat toss and Thunderbirds flyover, followed by a performance by the F-16 demonstration squad.

The Thunderbirds performance is expected to begin between 12:30 and 1 p.m., but the start time may vary depending on the length of the ceremony.

The Air Force Academy is currently closed to non-DoD ID card holders, and will not be accessible for viewing the Thunderbirds show. The public is also reminded to avoid stopping along the interstate to watch the performance.

Class facts

A total of 1,019 cadets will graduate on Wednesday, according to a fact sheet provided by the Academy. That includes 875 assigned to the Air Force, 117 assigned to the Space Force, 15 international students, and 12 cross-commissioned with the Army, Navy, or Marines.

This year’s graduating class is 72% men and 28% women.

The 15 international students represent Cameroon, Georgia, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Tunisia (2).

Fifty-eight cadets have one parent, and five have two parents, who graduated from the Academy. Two are the fourth child in their family to graduate from the Academy, 12 are the third child, and 65 are the second child. There are two sets of twins in the graduating class.

The class of 2021 included 1,216 people when they entered the Academy, making for a 15.5% attrition rate.