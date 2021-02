COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Gov. Jared Polis said he's committed to supporting the Pikes Peak community during a State of the Region address on Thursday, hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC and sponsored by Southwest Airlines.

Polis took time to talk about vaccines in the Rocky Mountain region, and said he is optimistic Colorado will shift to a different lifestyle midway through the year. He said as of now, 10% of people living in Colorado have been vaccinated, all while Colorado is inching closer to vaccinating 70% of people ages 70 and up.