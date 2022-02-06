WATCH: Girl Scouts surprise FOX21 Weekend News crew with cookies!

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21’s Paige Weeks and Ashley Nanfria got a special surprise during Sunday morning’s show!

During the show, Paige and Ashley mentioned they were on the hunt for Girl Scout cookies and encouraged any nearby Girl Scouts to stop by the station so they could purchase cookies.

Time was almost up when the FOX21 crew heard the doorbell ring. Lo and behold, the Girl Scouts had come to the rescue!

Erica and Ellena with Troop 46311 stopped by and surprised Paige and Ashley with a bag full of cookies for sale! Sunday marks the first day that Girl Scouts will be selling cookies in town. Erica and Ellena will be at Sam’s Club located at 4385 Venetucci Boulevard from 2-4 p.m.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts and this year’s cookie sales, visit Girl Scouts of Colorado’s website.