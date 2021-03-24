Watch: Family remembers Boulder shooting victim Rikki Olds

BOULDER, Colo. — The family of 25-year-old Rikki Olds, who was killed in the Boulder shooting, is holding a press conference Wednesday to share memories of her life.

Rikki’s uncle, Robert Olds of Lafayette, will speak on behalf of the family.

The remembrance is set for 10:30 a.m. Watch live on this page.

Olds was one of 10 people killed in the shooting Monday at a Boulder King Soopers. She was in the middle of her shift as the service manager when the gunman opened fire, according to her family.

“However, her life will not be remembered by her last moments, but instead by the impact she made each day in the lives of her family, friends and coworkers,” her family said.

Olds was born in Lafayette and graduated from Centaurus High School. She attended classes at Front Range Community College in pursuit of a nursing career, but changed career paths and was hired by King Soopers in early 2016, according to her family. She moved up the ranks and aspired to become a store manager.

“Friends and family would describe her as bubbly, with an infectious laughter and a smile that lit up the room,” her family said. “She devoted herself to her work and aspired to become a store manager, while earning the respect of her peers and colleagues. Outside of work, Olds enjoyed a variety of interests from hiking and golf to softball and spending time with friends.”