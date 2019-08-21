WATCH: Crews rescue climber stuck on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Search and Rescue crews helped a climber who became stranded on the north face of Pikes Peak Tuesday afternoon, and part of the rescue was caught on video.

Search and rescue said the hiker was trying to summit Pikes Peak from the Bottomless Pit area “and got pretty close” before becoming stuck. He spent the night on the mountain, then called for help.

Rescuers climbed down to the hiker, who was uninjured, and brought him up to the summit.

Search and rescue said they deployed their drone to help locate the hiker, then used it to take this video of the rescue.