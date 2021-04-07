Watch: Crews begin demolition of 1960s-era Pikes Peak Summit House

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Demolition of the 1960s-era Summit House at the top of Pikes Peak is now underway.

The building served visitors to the 14,115-foot summit from April 28, 1964 until it closed permanently in January 2021.

The 1960s-era Pikes Peak Summit House when it was operational. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

World-famous donuts at the 1960s-era Pikes Peak Summit House when it was operational. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

The former overlook area on the Pikes Peak Summit. The plaque honoring Katharine Lee Bates’ poem “America the Beautiful” will be moved to the summit’s new eastern overlook. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

The building will be completely removed before the opening of the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex this summer. Crews began tearing it down on Tuesday.

The 1960s-era Pikes Peak Summit House undergoes demolition Tuesday, April 6, 2021. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

A decorative plaque previously located in the overlook area honors Katharine Lee Bates’ poem “America the Beautiful,” which was inspired by her journey to the summit in 1893. That plaque was kept and will be placed on the new eastern overlook.

The Pikes Peak summit is closed to all visitors until May 23 so crews can demolish the old summit house and put the finishing touches on the new building.

The new summit complex is set to open early this summer. An exact date has not yet been set.

The Pikes Peak Cog Railway, which takes visitors on a nine-mile journey from Manitou Springs to the summit, is also set to reopen this summer after a years-long renovation project.