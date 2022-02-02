WATCH: Colorado traffic cameras and alerts

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Southern Colorado prepares for Wednesday’s winter storm, FOX21 is watching the Colorado Department of Transportation’s cameras and traffic alerts.

CDOT Traffic Cameras
CDOT Traffic Alerts

Below are FOX21’s live feeds from cameras scattered across the viewing area.

CDOT Traffic Cameras

Colorado Springs cameras and maps:

https://www.cotrip.org/list/cameras?searchTerm=Colorado%20Springs&page=1&pageRecordLimit=25

Pueblo cameras and maps:

https://www.cotrip.org/list/cameras?searchTerm=Pueblo&page=1&pageRecordLimit=25

Fountain cameras and maps:

https://www.cotrip.org/list/cameras?searchTerm=Fountain&page=1&pageRecordLimit=25

Manitou Springs cameras and maps:

https://www.cotrip.org/list/cameras?searchTerm=Manitou%20Springs&page=1&pageRecordLimit=25

Traffic Alerts

CDOT Travel Alert Lists: https://www.cotrip.org/list/events

CDOT Twitter Account:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local