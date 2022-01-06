WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo animals enjoy winter wonderland

COLORADO SPRINGS — As arctic air blows through Southern Colorado, animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are taking full advantage of the frigid temps!

The zoo share the video below with the caption, “There’s snow better way to spend the day than frolicking in the flakes! Many of our cool-weather-loving animals are especially active when the temperatures drop. Don’t forget to bundle up to visit them in their high-altitude habitats!”

The zoo is open every day. Thursday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to plan your visit or to get more information. For the latest information about our cold snap, visit FOX21’s weather page.