WATCH: A timelapse of road conditions in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — With a snowstorm that moved slowly into El Paso County, conditions continued to deteriorate into the evening hours on Sunday.

The city of Colorado Springs worked to clear roads Sunday morning, but as snow continued to fall and winds picked up, many road crews are back to square one.

For those traveling north from the city, roads become more and more snow-packed. A large portion of I-25 has been closed for the majority of Sunday.

Travelers are advised to heed warnings by the Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol and stay off the roads. However, if travel cannot be avoided, it is imperative to have an emergency kit and survival supplies. Stock your vehicle with items like bottled water, snacks, and blankets.

Here is what motorists need to know now:

Several roads in the state remain closed tonight due to very hazardous winter weather and driving conditions. For the latest list, check out COtrip.org. High winds and blowing snow have made conditions worse. AVOID the I-25 South Gap between south Denver and Monument, I-25 north of Denver, and the I-70 Mountain Corridor.

When a major route closes, alternate routes will likely be in worse shape.

CDOT crews have been out in force, plowing roads, focusing on clearing primary routes such as I-25, I-70 and impacted interstates. Plows will continue to make multiple passes on these roads during the storm and will not be able to address secondary routes until the worst of the storm has passed. This means many roadways are heavily snow packed–making for hazardous driving conditions.

During a significant and high impact snow storm, travel should be limited to emergency and essential reasons only, with the proper vehicle and tires for heavy snow. DO NOT ATTEMPT to drive in severe weather conditions, unless you have appropriate tires with good tread. If you are out in the storm, pack an emergency kit with blankets, food, batteries, water, a shovel and survival supplies, should you get stuck or stranded.

It’s best to STAY OFF THE ROADS DURING A HEAVY SNOW EVENT.

Bow to the plow! Motorists should leave ample distance behind the vehicle ahead and NOT PASS PLOWS.

For more information on preparing for the snow, chain and traction laws and other winter storm related guidance, go to winter.codot.gov.

A look back at road conditions Sunday evening.

5:25 p.m.

Snow piled up on the side but streets downtown are clear. pic.twitter.com/fGcjpwMTJE — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) March 14, 2021

5:11 p.m.

Manitou Avenue through Manitou Springs also pretty clear. ⁦@FOX21News⁩ pic.twitter.com/yJ07aqETYG — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) March 14, 2021

5 p.m.