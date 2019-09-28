Warning: New robocall claims to be Colorado Springs Utilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Customers are receiving phone calls claiming to be Colorado Springs Utilities asking for payment.

We reached out to Colorado Springs Utilities, and they have confirmed that they will never reach out over the phone asking for payment.

If you receive a call from a number claiming to be from Colorado Springs Utilities asking for personal information, please take the following steps:

Do NOT provide any personal information. Take note of what action the caller (automated or in-person) is asking you to take AND the phone number from which the call appears to originate. Use this information to report the scam to the FTC (1-877-382-4357). This step is essential as the more complaints the FTC receives, the more likely the incident will be investigated. Colorado residents who believe they have been victims of a scam or want to report suspicious activity can also file a fraud report with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Visit the Colorado Springs Utilities website for more information.