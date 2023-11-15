(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Voyager Parkway near Spectrum Loop in the Northgate neighborhood will be closing on Monday, Nov. 20 as part of the Powers Boulevard Extension Project.

The City of Colorado Springs said the closure is as the Copper Ridge Metro District plans to construct an overpass as part of the Powers Boulevard Project. Northbound and southbound traffic on Voyager Parkway will detour on Spectrum Loop to the west. Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to find alternate routes when possible. Access to businesses will be maintained according to the City.

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

The project is to construct the Voyager Bridge over the future Power Boulevard extension, minimizing future traffic disruptions to the surrounding area being developed. The closure is expected to last into the fall of 2024. Cooper Ridge Metro District is managing the project and will turn the interchange over to the City of Colorado Springs upon completion, the project is currently ahead of the City’s schedule.