(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s (CMZoo) Electric Safari is once again nominated for “Best Zoo Lights in North America” in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

CMZoo said it is currently sitting in third place, and hopes the community can show its love and support by voting and keeping Electric Safari high in the rankings. Electric Safari has placed third the last four years, so it’s up to you to help make your voice heard.

Fans can cast their votes once a day, every day, until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at cmzoo.org/lights.

Electric Safari runs 27 nights in December, starting Dec. 1. Tickets are available at cmzoo/electric. Walk-up tickets are not available, they must be purchased in advance.

In addition to larger-than-life inflatable animals and illuminated critters, a new addition has joined Electric Safari for 2023. At 7:30 p.m. every night (weather permitting), guests can watch a drone light show from nearly anywhere in the zoo. The zoo said prime viewing spots can be found at the elephant boardwalk, Lodge at Moose Lake, or Giraffe Plaza.

Guests can also find fun activities, photos with Santa, hot cocoa, and more.

If you love everything CMZoo has to offer during the holidays, make sure you vote for America’s mountain Zoo for Best Zoo Lights!!!