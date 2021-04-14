Volunteers wanted for Great American Cleanup April 24 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual Great American Cleanup is returning to Colorado Springs in 2021, and you can sign up now to help give the Pikes Peak region a “spring cleaning.”

The event is happening April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can choose from any of 19 event sites across Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Falcon, and Monument.

Trash bags and safety vests will be provided. Volunteers should dress appropriately, bring sunscreen and gloves, and wear closed-toe shoes. Participants under 16 must be supervised.

In 2019’s cleanup, more than 1,000 volunteers collected trash at local parks, trails, creeks, roads, and town centers.

To find a site and sign up, visit gacppp.com.