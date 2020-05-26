Volunteers place flags to honor those laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While large Memorial Day ceremonies didn’t happen this year, many found their own ways to pay tribute to the men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country.

Thanks to the kindness of strangers like Angela Bennett, VFW Post 3917 members, and others, veterans that have been laid to rest at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery were still honored Monday.

“I’ve seen little Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts out here today, making sure that the graves all have flags,” Bennett, who is retired from the U.S. Army, said. “Some people jumped in to help us start putting flags on the graves this morning that were here visiting. So I just couldn’t stay away and not honor these veterans.”

Flags honor veterans buried at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

Flags honor veterans buried at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

Flags honor veterans buried at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

Flags honor veterans buried at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

The Colorado National Guard also honored the fallen with a helicopter flyover across the state. They said it was to salute Coloradans who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom, as well as healthcare workers and first responders, especially those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.