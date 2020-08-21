Volunteers needed for Pikes Peak United Way food distributions

Volunteers load boxes of fruit and produce into vehicles at a site where free food was distributed to residents of Alabama’s Black Belt region in Selma, Ala., on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak United Way needs volunteers for its free food distributions every other Thursday, feeding more than 350 Colorado Springs families.

After COVID-19 hit the Pikes Peak region, the distributions were modified, ensuring everyone’s safety: Attendees remain in their cars and receive food drive-through style.

The distributions with Care and Share Food Bank, are held at 10 a.m. at Mitchell High School, on alternate Thursdays.

Volunteer duties include:

Unpacking produce

Unpacking canned goods

Sorting food into bags to give to families.

About 40 to 50 volunteers are needed at each event to ensure it runs smoothly.

Upcoming distribution dates are August 27, September 10, and Septemeber 24. Volunteers arrive at 8:30 a.m. and typically stay until about noon, according to a spokesperson with Pikes Peak United Way.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, click here.